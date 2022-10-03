Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $275.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.51.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

