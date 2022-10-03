Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Connections Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Shares of WCN opened at $135.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.86 and its 200-day moving average is $133.24.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

