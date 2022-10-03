Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.1% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 23,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 282,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,983 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 504,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $5,866,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.20 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

