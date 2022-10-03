Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,672 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

SSNC opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average of $62.19. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

