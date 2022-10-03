Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.21.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $96.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.70. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

