Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,972.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,959,000 after buying an additional 564,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $35,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,149.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 305,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after purchasing an additional 299,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 940,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after purchasing an additional 279,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $53.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

