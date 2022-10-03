Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 360,485 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 126,429 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

