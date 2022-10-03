Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after purchasing an additional 775,072 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,667,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,475,000 after purchasing an additional 79,684 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $119.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $180.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

