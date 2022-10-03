Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 14,185 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DLR opened at $99.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.08. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $96.08 and a one year high of $178.22.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.
Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.
