Welch Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 30.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 377,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,660,000 after purchasing an additional 88,662 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 21.3% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10.1% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.63. The company has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

