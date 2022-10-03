Welch Group LLC Has $52.88 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,228 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 3.2% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $52,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $143.67 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $282.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

