Welch Group LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Visa by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 11,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 785,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $170,266,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 123,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 22,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $177.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.11. The company has a market capitalization of $335.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

