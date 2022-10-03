Welch Group LLC Purchases 711 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V opened at $177.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.83 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.11. The firm has a market cap of $335.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.