Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $580,040,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,336,000 after purchasing an additional 227,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $28.56 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.