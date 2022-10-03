Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Reduced by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

