Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 16,479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 14,249 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $121.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.