Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,884.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %
AMZN stock opened at $113.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.49.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.