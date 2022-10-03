Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,884.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

AMZN stock opened at $113.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.49.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

