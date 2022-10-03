Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,793 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $44.36 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.00.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.