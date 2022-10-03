Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $3.24 Million in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank First by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bank First by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bank First by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Bank First by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank First to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ BFC opened at $76.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81. Bank First Co. has a 12 month low of $67.60 and a 12 month high of $82.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $29.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.21%.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

