Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,409 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Sysco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $70.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.35. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

