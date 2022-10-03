Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $121.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

