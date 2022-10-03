Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 64,721 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $32.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.