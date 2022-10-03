Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 8,361 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $134.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $134.68 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.75.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

