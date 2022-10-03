Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $94.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

