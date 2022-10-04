15,170 Shares in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Westlake by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 113.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $7,770,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Westlake by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.07.
WLK opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.00.
Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
