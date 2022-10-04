15,342 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.31. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

