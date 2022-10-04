4,109 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 102,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,081,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,173,000 after purchasing an additional 210,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 650,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 99,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

