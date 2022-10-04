5,744 Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,622,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,397,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCFS. TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.67. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

