6,755 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Apple accounts for approximately 0.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.22. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

