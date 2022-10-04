Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Short Interest Update

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,520,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 9,760,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

