Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 2.3 %

V opened at $181.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $343.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.85. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.