Activest Wealth Management Buys 326 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,236 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.4% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 54,429 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 73,550 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after buying an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 58,787 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.4 %

Microsoft stock opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.02. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.73 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

