Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.7% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $7,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.13.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

