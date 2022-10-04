Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,241,000 after buying an additional 1,374,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,107,000 after purchasing an additional 993,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.81 and a one year high of $65.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

