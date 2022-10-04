Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,621 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 732,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 51,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 91,866 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

