Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.4% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $639,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,640 shares of company stock worth $8,330,729 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 3.1 %

GOOGL opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.56 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

