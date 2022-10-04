Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.4% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,640 shares of company stock worth $8,330,729. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.56 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

