Amalgamated Bank Has $488,000 Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the software’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALTR opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -106.25 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $82.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

