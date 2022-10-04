Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,637 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000.

BSIG opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 65.73% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

