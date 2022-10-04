Amalgamated Bank Sells 658 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Asana were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Asana by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Asana by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Asana Stock Performance
ASAN opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.33.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.