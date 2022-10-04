Amalgamated Bank Sells 956 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 30.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Summit Materials to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

NYSE:SUM opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.17. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

