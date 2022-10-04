Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ichor were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ichor by 105.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 53,391 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ichor by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ichor by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $747.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on Ichor to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

