Amarillo National Bank Purchases 5,974 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,415 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,912,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $240.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $232.73 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

