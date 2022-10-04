Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,835.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.05.

AMZN opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

