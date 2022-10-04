Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,854.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,143,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $327,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,398 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.05.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

