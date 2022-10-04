American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Invests $202,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 641,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 395,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after buying an additional 56,642 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.20.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

