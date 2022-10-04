American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on American Resources from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

American Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ AREC opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Resources

About American Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AREC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $960,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of American Resources by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 125,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Resources during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

