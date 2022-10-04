American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on American Resources from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
American Resources Stock Performance
NASDAQ AREC opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Resources
About American Resources
American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Resources (AREC)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.