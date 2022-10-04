American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in American Water Works by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.67.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $134.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.45 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.91.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.