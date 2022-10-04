AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after buying an additional 60,888 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,609,000 after buying an additional 59,227 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $910.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.24.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

