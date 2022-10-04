AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 1,225 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,492 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 732,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,185,000 after buying an additional 48,050 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 51,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

